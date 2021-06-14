Advertisement

Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society offering free cat adoptions

By Allie Hennard
Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is offering free adult cat adoptions Monday through Thursday.

The Adoption General Manager says they are at full capacity for cats and kittens.

”We actually have opened up more spots than we had before just because we have had so many coming in. We’re looking for foster homes, we’re looking for supplies to take care of the ones that are here right now, but adopters of course is the ultimate goal,” said Leah Lawrence, Adoption Manager.

Lawrence said June and July is their busiest time of the year for cats and kittens, but this year is even busier. She also said there may have been a delay bringing them in due to the pandemic.

”Spring and summer tend to be our busiest time of the year. So, we are getting anywhere between thirty to forty a day. You know usually what we call kitten season starts a little bit earlier than this, but we know that it is coming every year. Cats instinctively tend to breed whenever the weather is warmer. So, we know that June and July tend to be the start of cat and kitten season,” Lawrence said.

The Humane Society is located on River Street. They are open Monday and Tuesday from 10-4:30, Thursday and Friday from 10-4:30, Saturday until 4, and Sunday from 12-4.

