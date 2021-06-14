Comfortable air arrives, but heat remains to start the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a weekend of heat, humidity and stray showers and storms, we finally get a break from the humidity and storm chances. The heat doesn’t leave immediately, but milder weather is on the way!

Dipping in the pool? If you do, don't forget the sunscreen and to stay hydrated! Very warm air sticks around for today along with the sunshine! (WBKO)

The first of two fronts has already passed through south-central Kentucky, making this morning less muggy, but still humid. The second front, a cold front to the northwest of Bowling Green, will pass through this evening into tonight. Though we expect dry conditions throughout the day, we can’t rule out a stray pop-up shower along the front this evening - particularly towards central Kentucky near Green River Lake. Otherwise, today will be very warm to hot as mostly sunny skies stick around with high temperatures going into the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be light out of the northwest, but that won’t help cool things down. Drink plenty of water in these conditions and don’t forget the sunscreen and sunglasses!

Once the second front passes the region tonight, comfortable air will take over and stick around for most of the work week! Continued sunshine is expected Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and lows temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, which will make the mornings feel noticeably chillier than the last several mornings. By the end of the work week, humidity will creep back in, but we expect a dry day for Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. However, Friday night into the weekend will have scattered showers and storms with high temperatures near normal in the mid 80s along with continued humidity. This pattern looks to continue into the following week with hit-or-miss shower and storm chances - not enough to warrant any cancellation of plans of going to the lake, but remember when thunder roars, head indoors!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 92. Low 60. Winds NW at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder. High 83. Low 60. Winds N at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 83. Low 57. Winds N at 8 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1894)

Record Low Today: 48 (1985, 1903)

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 40 / Small Particulate Matter: 0)

UV Index: Very High (10 - Burn time if unprotected: 20 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.4 - Grass, Trees)

Mold Count: Low (4465 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 93

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (+0.46″)

Yearly Precip: 27.37″ (+3.37″)

