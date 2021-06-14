Advertisement

Horse Cave KOA building new treehouses

By Kaley Skaggs
Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Horse Cave KOA has a new way of camping that might help you relive a beloved part of your childhood.

The KOA is now building treehouses, standing about 30 feet in the air, that will be fully furnished with a complete kitchen and bath.

You will be among the trees for this unique family fun experience. “Families are going to get to come in and experience this with their kids and just enjoy themselves” said Sonya Gedda, Horse Cave KOA.

For more information on what the KOA has to offer, click HERE.

