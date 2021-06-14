Jellystone Park hosts family carnival weekend, campers look forward to a ‘normal’ summer

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Mammoth Cave hosted extra activities this weekend for kids and their families during its Family Carnival Weekend. “I love this park a lot, it’s really fun!” Gwenyth Caudill said.

After talking to several campers, they said what they love most is the family-friendly environment at Jellystone.

“I think that it’s really fun and good that they have lots of fun activities for family members and for you to meet new people,” Caudill said.

This also marked the first weekend since most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the state. Many are looking forward to having a more normal summer than the last.

“All last year, we felt like we completely lost a year, so yeah, it was great being able to get out and enjoy the weather,” Desiree Corona, who was visiting the campground, said.

The pools, playgrounds, and other fun amenities are opening up as the weather continues to stay hot.

“Since the mass mask mandate’s gone now it’s becoming more and more easier to do more fun and really active activities,” Caudill said.

Family carnival weekend did wrap up on Sunday, but the festivities don’t end there, as there are events all this week leading up to Father’s Day weekend.

