Kids on the Block to host summer events

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the Kids on the Block Points for Puppets Tennis Tournament, the organization gave WBKO News a preview of their summer events.

Regina Pedigo, a puppeteer for Kids on the Block, said the educational puppet troupe is impactful for children, as they use child-sized puppets in their programs. “They see those kids as real. They see them as their peers, and they’re more likely to talk and learn something. So if they’re laughing, and then they’re learning, they’re more likely to remember it.”

Kids on the Block will host its Garden Tour & Tea on June 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Six gardens are on the tour and lunch is provided by Wild Eggs. The tea site will be at Traveler’s Cellar Winery in Rockfield. Tickets are available here.

Scotty’s Pound the Pavement is a kids run on August 14. Pedigo said, “It’s free to all kids because we didn’t want any kids to not be able to participate because they didn’t have the money. So thanks to our wonderful sponsors. Scotty’s has been one of our biggest and one of our longest sponsors. We’re so appreciative of everything that they’ve done for us.”

To purchase tickets for either of these events and find out more information, you can head to their website: https://kykob.org/

