Lexington’s Milo Golding wins national Doodle for Google competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Milo Golding, an 11th grader at Lexington Christian Academy, is the winner of Google’s national Doodle for Google contest. Tuesday, millions of people will see his artwork featured on Google’s homepage for twenty-four hours.

“On behalf of the entire commonwealth, congratulations on winning Doodle for Google,” Gov. Beshear said. “Your talent is truly incredible. And the story behind your artwork is beautiful, personal and inspiring. I see your strength. I also see that hope your father taught you about. And now, your work will inspire hope in others. Congratulations. And thank you for sharing your talents.”

“We are so proud of Lexington’s talented young people. Milo, your future is bright. Thank you to Google for supporting our youth,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Google received tens of thousands of submissions from all over the U.S. in response to the prompt, “I am strong because...”. Milo’s Doodle, “Finding Hope,” speaks to the resilience and hope that lives in all of us. The Doodle is inspired by his father’s advice to find hope in all circumstances as a source of strength. It was inspired by Milo’s journey to find hope after the loss of his father.

“Regardless of life’s hardships and uncertainties, hope is always there,” said Milo. “It’s our job to find that hope in order to move forward.”

Milo will receive a $30,000 college scholarship along with Google hardware. His school, Lexington Christian Academy, will receive a $50,000 technology package.

