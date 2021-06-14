​Men’s Health Awareness Month: Men’s Health of BG

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - June is Men’s Health Awareness Month. WBKO News will be bringing you a series of stories related to all things men’s health.

WBKO News reporter Brandon Jarrett spoke with provider Mike Curtis, APRN FNP-C at Men’s Health of Bowling Green about providing healthcare that is specific to men.

After the year we all experienced due to COVID-19, many have missed important testing and screenings. Restrictions closed gyms for a period of time also and many are finally feeling comfortable about hitting the weights once again.

“So along with diet and exercise, getting back to the gym, you also want to get back to see your provider. You want to get those health checkups your regular screenings, annual physical exam, but also screenings that are specific to your age, your risk factors, and so definitely making those appointments to get back into your provider,” said Curtis.

“So a lot of guys we find historically don’t go to their provider. Because they they’re either embarrassed about something or they don’t want to feel emasculated, which you know, you shouldn’t when you go to the provider, but sometimes they just feel that they may also just the fear of knowing that something may not be the way that it should--That keeps a lot of guys away,” said Curtis.

“So I get a lot of guys in here that are just coming in for their primary care and getting those annual screenings or even follow up screenings for things: cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugars, those type of things. So there’s no real particular age where you should start it it really all ages should be getting their regular screenings and checkups. We hear see kids aged 13 all the way up to adults of any age. And basically, there are different things that you may be more at risk for based on your age, your family history, your own medical history, and the fact just being a male in itself,” said Curtis.

