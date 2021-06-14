Advertisement

​Men’s Health Awareness Month: Men’s Health of BG

Men's Health of Bowling Green
Men's Health of Bowling Green(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - June is Men’s Health Awareness Month. WBKO News will be bringing you a series of stories related to all things men’s health.

WBKO News reporter Brandon Jarrett spoke with provider Mike Curtis, APRN FNP-C at Men’s Health of Bowling Green about providing healthcare that is specific to men.

After the year we all experienced due to COVID-19, many have missed important testing and screenings. Restrictions closed gyms for a period of time also and many are finally feeling comfortable about hitting the weights once again.

“So along with diet and exercise, getting back to the gym, you also want to get back to see your provider. You want to get those health checkups your regular screenings, annual physical exam, but also screenings that are specific to your age, your risk factors, and so definitely making those appointments to get back into your provider,” said Curtis.

Although I don’t enjoy the spotlight, I thought I’d share a little about myself for those who don’t know me personally....

Posted by Men's Health of Bowling Green on Monday, February 8, 2021

“So a lot of guys we find historically don’t go to their provider. Because they they’re either embarrassed about something or they don’t want to feel emasculated, which you know, you shouldn’t when you go to the provider, but sometimes they just feel that they may also just the fear of knowing that something may not be the way that it should--That keeps a lot of guys away,” said Curtis.

Book your sauna session! https://www.vagaro.com/mhbg

Posted by Men's Health of Bowling Green on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

“So I get a lot of guys in here that are just coming in for their primary care and getting those annual screenings or even follow up screenings for things: cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugars, those type of things. So there’s no real particular age where you should start it it really all ages should be getting their regular screenings and checkups. We hear see kids aged 13 all the way up to adults of any age. And basically, there are different things that you may be more at risk for based on your age, your family history, your own medical history, and the fact just being a male in itself,” said Curtis.

To learn more about Mike Curtis and Men’s Health of Bowling Green click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board
Laura Whitney of Scottsville
UPDATE: Woman who escaped custody in Scottsville apprehended
Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer raped by...
Ned Beatty, titanic character actor of ‘Network,’ dies at 83
Bowling Green and Metcalfe County Schools say masks are no longer required as of June 11, 2021.
Bowling Green and Metcalfe County School Districts announce masks are no longer required
Republican lawmakers on Thursday raised concerns about the economy’s health.
Kentucky revenue collections continue surging in May

Latest News

Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board
Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board, Commonwealth’s Attorney reacts
The Bowling Green-Warren County adoption General Manager says they are at full capacity for...
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society offering free cat adoptions
Today was hot but cooler conditions are on the way!
A break from the rain!
AG CAMERON KY ABORTION HB 454 @ 5
AG CAMERON KY ABORTION HB 454 @ 5
ONLINE LICENSE RENEWAL
ONLINE LICENSE RENEWAL