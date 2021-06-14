Advertisement

New forever stamp is quite the mystery

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.(USPS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced a new Forever stamp Monday that puts your sleuthing skills to the test.

The stamp boasts bright colors and interesting shapes that when placed together spell out a mystery message.

Spoiler alert, the message reads: “More than meets the eye!” The reverse side of the pane also provides the answer.

Inspired by the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

It will be available to consumers July 14, 2021, but is currently available for pre-order.

The forever stamp can be purchased at Post Office locations nationwide or online at usps.com/shopstamps.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board
Laura Whitney of Scottsville
UPDATE: Woman who escaped custody in Scottsville apprehended
Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer raped by...
Ned Beatty, titanic character actor of ‘Network,’ dies at 83
Bowling Green and Metcalfe County Schools say masks are no longer required as of June 11, 2021.
Bowling Green and Metcalfe County School Districts announce masks are no longer required
Republican lawmakers on Thursday raised concerns about the economy’s health.
Kentucky revenue collections continue surging in May

Latest News

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting
Mass shootings left 9 people dead and dozens injured over the weekend as gun violence continues...
8 mass shootings in 6 states over weekend
Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board
Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board, Commonwealth’s Attorney reacts
The Bowling Green-Warren County adoption General Manager says they are at full capacity for...
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society offering free cat adoptions
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers