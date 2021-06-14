Advertisement

Peanuts Gaines fundraiser banquet to support Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch

The banquet fundraiser will serve as a fundraiser for the Kentucky Sheriffs' Boys & Girls Ranch.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Brett Hightower will be hosting The Jerry “Peanuts” Gaines Fundraiser for the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch on August 5.

The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch is located in Gilbertsville, Kentucky. The banquet will also serve as a tribute to Sheriff Gaines for his many years of service to the citizens of Warren County.

There will be guest speakers at the event, among them are Peanuts Gaines himself, Sheriff Brett Hightower, Amy Milliken, and Congressman Brett Guthrie.

The event will begin at 6PM at Hillvue Heights Church on Nashville Road and dinner will be catered. Tickets are available now for individual seats as well as whole table sponsorships.

100% of ticket sales and donations benefit the Ranch and are tax deductible. You can purchase tickets at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/ksaranchfundraiser2021.

