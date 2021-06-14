Advertisement

Police: Woman crashed stolen ambulance into bay in N.Y.

By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — Reports of a stolen ambulance from a Utica-based company turned into a lengthy pursuit on the New York State Thruway for state troopers Sunday morning into the afternoon.

WHAM-TV reports that police say caught the vehicle on the Thruway and later on I-490 and into the city of Rochester.

The chase lasted about 100 miles. Police say they later located the ambulance off of the Culver Road exit, and were led down Seneca Road when the vehicle crashed into Irondequoit Bay near Newport Yacht Club.

Police say the unidentified woman driver would not comply as they attempted to pull the vehicle over several times.

The woman was immediately taken into custody and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board
Laura Whitney of Scottsville
UPDATE: Woman who escaped custody in Scottsville apprehended
Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer raped by...
Ned Beatty, titanic character actor of ‘Network,’ dies at 83
Republican lawmakers on Thursday raised concerns about the economy’s health.
Kentucky revenue collections continue surging in May
KXII
New details emerging from the I-75 “Wrong Way” crash that killed six

Latest News

Dipping in the pool? If you do, don't forget the sunscreen and to stay hydrated! Very warm air...
Comfortable air arrives, but heat remains to start the work week!
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin likens Russian crackdown to arresting Capitol rioters
The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important...
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
8 hurt as vehicle crashes into Texas race track guard rail
Minneapolis police say two people were taken to the hospital and a woman has died after a car...
Scene: Woman killed after vehicle strikes Minneapolis protesters