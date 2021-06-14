Relief from muggy air and hot temperatures ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was HOT outside as we hit a high of 91 today! Plentiful sunshine and dry conditions will last us for the next few days.

Temps will flirt with the low 90s this afternoon. (wbko)

If you’re tired of muggy and hot weather, I have good news for you! Rain chances will be on the decline beyond today. In fact, we look dry through all of this week. High pressure will dominate the region for the next several days, bringing with it plentiful sunshine and pleasant conditions. Daytime highs will struggle to make it past the low to mid 80s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures start to increase by the end of the week but so will our rain chances. Clouds roll in on Friday before scattered showers and thunderstorms move in on Saturday. Unfortunately, this rain drags into Sunday and even Monday. You’ll need the umbrella if you have any outdoor plans throughout the weekend. Daytime highs will climb to the mid 80s by next Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83, Low 60, winds N-9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83, Low 57, winds N-8

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86, Low 62, winds E-4

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 102 (1894)

Record Low: 48 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (+0.30″)

Yearly Precip: 27.37″ (+3.21″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 48 / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.4 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3721 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.