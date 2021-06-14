Temperatures cooling next week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was hot as temperatures lingered in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon! Stray showers and thunderstorms may also develop across portions of South Central KY this evening so you might need the umbrella.

Mostly clear and mild conditions throughout the next several hours! (wbko)

Luckily for us, a dry stretch is ahead! As temperatures will be on the decline, so will our rain chances. A surface high pressure will dominate the region, making way for plentiful sunshine and cooler days next week. Daytime highs will flirt with the mid to low 80s for several days. In addition, if you’re tired of muggy air I have good news for you! We finally catch some relief from high measurements of humidity these next several days. You might need a light jacket if you’re headed out Thursday morning as it’ll be the coolest day ahead as temperatures will flirt with the upper 50s. Rain chances make their way back next Friday and so do hot conditions! We’ll be in the upper 80s by next weekend. You’ll need to pull the rain gear out as we track isolated showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 88, Low 62, winds NW-7

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83, Low 60, winds N-9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 81, Low 57, winds N-8

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 93

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 100 (1894)

Record Low: 39 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (-0.14″)

Yearly Precip: 27.37″ (+3.37″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 48 / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.1 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3721 Mold Spore Count)

