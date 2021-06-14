Advertisement

Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials Nationals takes place at NCM Motorsports park

SCCA Time Trials Nationals
SCCA Time Trials Nationals(ABI Photography)
By Katey Cook
Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2021 Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials Nationals took place at the NCM Motorsports park from Thursday to Sunday. It was all about the speed as drivers from all over the country took on various configurations of the track, hoping to get the fastest time.

Spectators were able to watch for free.

People with all different types of cars and skill levels participated, and an award ceremony was held on Sunday for class and overall KONI Podium and trophies.

For a full list of events at the NCM Motorsports Park you visit motorsportspark.org/events. You can also find more information about the SCCA and the Time Trials National Tour by clicking here.

