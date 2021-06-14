Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials Nationals takes place at NCM Motorsports park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2021 Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials Nationals took place at the NCM Motorsports park from Thursday to Sunday. It was all about the speed as drivers from all over the country took on various configurations of the track, hoping to get the fastest time.

Spectators were able to watch for free.

People with all different types of cars and skill levels participated, and an award ceremony was held on Sunday for class and overall KONI Podium and trophies.

