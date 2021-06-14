Advertisement

WKU Soccer trio earns Player of Distinction awards

By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer student-athletes Ansley Cate, Avery Jacobsen and Chelsea Moore have received a United Soccer Coaches Player of Distinction Award.

The award highlights deserving players based on quality achievements on the field, representing the highest ideals of team leadership, quality character attributes including sportsmanship and respect for teammates, opponents, officials and the game, and made significant contributions to the benefit of the program and the community.

Cate was named to the Conference USA All-Academic Second Team this season.

Cate had the fourth most goals on the team with two on the season, including a game-winner against Marshall.

Jacobsen earned C-USA All-Conference First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second Team honors along with being named to the C-USA All-Tournament Team in the spring.

She was the only Lady Topper to play in every minute of the season and she scored her first career goal against Middle Tennessee.

Moore came back from an injury in 2021 and immediately changed positions, switching from a forward to defender.

In her first season on the backline, Moore started in every match and played second most total minutes of any WKU player.

How to follow the Lady Toppers: For complete information on WKU Soccer, visit WKUSports.com or follow the program via social media @WKU_Soccer on Twitter and Instagram.

