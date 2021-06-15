Advertisement

After being closed all last year, Glasgow to open public pool Wednesday

By Katey Cook
Updated: 7 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow’s public pool is set to re-open on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. The city was facing a shortage of lifeguards this year, so the pool is opening a little later than usual.

Last year, the pool remained closed all season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All the lifeguards have now completed their certification, and Glasgow Parks and Recreation is ready to welcome guests back.

“Last year was kind of a drain for us because everything was shut down most of the year because of COVID, and I know everybody’s missed it because we’ve had tons of people calling and asking about it and we’re just excited to have it open again,” Director of Glasgow Parks and Recreation Eddie Furlong said.

The pool will stay operating at its normal hours. This year, the city will not be doing season passes since the pool is opening later than usual.

