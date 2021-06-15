Barn Lot Theater returns with outlandish comedy

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Barn Lot Theater is known for entertaining audiences across the region, and the laughs return Thursday, June 17 with the opening of Farce of Nature.

It will be the theater’s first play inside their performing arts space since the pandemic shut down live performances in 2020.

Kyle Hadley is Executive Director of Barn Lot Theater and the director of Farce of Nature. He said the Board of Directors wanted a show with good humor. “They approached me and said ‘This has got to be the show that people talk about for a very long time. We can’t get by reopening on just a mediocre or a slightly odd show, it has to be something so hilarious, so over the top, that it not only reminds our patrons of what kind of shows we do, but also be something to make them laugh.’

The comedy centers around a day in the life of the Wilburn family of Mayhew, Arkansas. D. Gene Wilburn owns a fishing lodge that has fallen on hard times, but his bigger concern is his unhappy wife Wanelle, who is frustrated with their love life and believes D. Gene has a wandering eye. In the meantime, D. Gene’s sister Maxie is using the lodge as a safe house to protect mob snitch Carmine DeLuca. His son, Ty returns home from Chicago to reconnect with his long-time girlfriend. And Ty’s flirtatious boss, Lola, follows him home to Arkansas, adding to the chaos. And then Lola’s gangster husband Sonny shows up!

Farce of Nature runs June 17-27 at Barn Lot Theater, 207 South Main Street in Edmonton. Masks will be optional for patrons, and those who present their vaccine card will receive a free small popcorn.

