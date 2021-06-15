Bendix to host four in-person job fairs in June and July

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, many are looking to get back to work.

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC will host four in-person job fairs to recruit for positions at their Bowling Green facility. They are located at 346 Central Avenue in Bowling Green.

Positions include assemblers, forklift operators, machine operators, and CNC/machinists for full-time immediate openings across multiple shifts. Below are the dates, times, and locations for the job fairs:

June 18: 10AM- 2PM, Portland, Tennessee – Temple Theatre located at 109 N. Russell Street

June 23: 10AM- 2PM, Cave City – Cave City Convention Center at 502 Mammoth Cave Street

June 25: 10AM- 2PM, Franklin – The Cornerstone at 202 W. Kentucky Avenue

July 10: 10AM- 2PM, Morgantown – Butler County Area Tech Center at 178 Academic Way

The Bowling Green facility produces the full lineup of commercially available Bendix® brand foundation drum and air disc brake solutions.

The 432,000-square-foot plant is climate-controlled and employs over 450 people.

Bendix said the facility has earned multiple quality manufacturing awards and the company continues its strong commitment to environmental sustainability and energy management practices.

According to Bendix, they also offer a wellness program for workers at the Bowling Green facility. It includes an on-site medical clinic for employees and family members.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.