BG OnStage 2021-2022 Season, opening with Peter and the Starcatcher!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you are ready to get the family and head out for a night at the theatre, Arts of Southern Kentucky resident company BG OnStage has just announced performances of Peter & The Starcatcher.

The Tony Award winning “play with music” that reimagines the origins of Peter Pan, will be at SKyPAC Friday, July 30th through Sunday, August 1st at SKyPAC.

Tickets go on sale now through the SKyPAC Box Office.

Peter & the Starcatcher, winner of multiple Tony Awards in 2012, upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up – aka Peter Pan.

It is a wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels, conceived for the stage by directors Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, written by Rick Elice, and with music by Wayne Barker.

From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter & The Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of friendship, duty, and love.

Peter & the Starcatcher is BG OnStage’s fifth summer theatrical community production. The cast is comprised of local actors ranging in age from 9 – 27. Some will be appearing on stage for the first time, and some are currently pursuing their love of acting in college.

Tickets are on sale now, and are available online any time at TheSKyPAC.com or by calling (270) 904-1880 from 9 AM to 5 PM weekdays.

Prices are $12 for adults, $10 for patrons age 7-17, and $8 for children 6 and younger.

There will be four performances at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center: Friday, July 30 at 7 PM, Saturday, July 31 at 2:30 PM and 7 PM, and Sunday, August 1 at 3 PM.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.