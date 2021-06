CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Cave City Fire Department responded to the report of a car fire at City Hall around 4:20 p.m.

Firefighters located a car in the parking lot, and were able to succesfully extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

At approximately 4:23 PM Cave City Fire Dept was Dispatched to Cave City City Hall in reference to a vehicle fire. Upon... Posted by Cave City Fire Department on Monday, June 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.