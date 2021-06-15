Child involved in near drowning in Logan County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A child is in critical condition after a near drowning in Logan County.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says a three-year-old was found unresponsive at the bottom of a pool on Lewisburg Road.

CPR was performed on the child, who was taken to Logan Memorial and then airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.