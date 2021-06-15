Comfy and sunny as we approach midweek!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a toasty Monday with highs in the low 90s with sunshine, we have more sunshine, but cooler temperatures has humidity has left the Commonwealth!

Comfortable air has taken over and will stick around for most of the work week with a ridge of high pressure keeping things dry! Continued sunshine is expected Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, which will make the mornings feel noticeably chillier than the last several mornings. By the end of the work week, humidity will creep back in, but we expect a dry day for Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. However, Friday night into the weekend will have scattered showers and storms with high temperatures near normal in the mid 80s along with continued humidity. This pattern looks to continue into the following week with hit-or-miss shower and storm chances - not enough to warrant any cancellation of plans of going to the lake, but remember when thunder roars, head indoors!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. High 83. Low 60. Winds N at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. High 83. Low 57. Winds N at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86. Low 62. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 100 (1894)

Record Low Today: 48 (1927)

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 66

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 44 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Burn time if unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.8 - Grass, Trees)

Mold Count: Low (4401 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 91

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (+0.30″)

Yearly Precip: 27.37″ (+3.21″)

