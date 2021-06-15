Common respiratory illness on the rise during traditional offseason

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory illness spreading across the south including Kentucky -- leading to an unusual wave.

“So RSV is a respiratory syncytial virus. It is a common respiratory illness. I always say you can’t graduate from childhood without getting it,” said Dr. Kelly Kries, MD.

It affects mostly those who are vulnerable, like preemies or those with underlying issues.

The CDC says a majority of young children will have RSV by the time they’re 2 and it usually only causes only a minor cold.

“The older you get, you can still get a nasty virus, but it may not hospitalize you,” Kries said.

Dr. Kries says hospitalization rates are low. She says the virus numbers dropped as soon as COVID made its appearance.

“There’s a phenomenon called viral interference where viruses actually compete for hosts like RSV and Flu and COVID. This is an important topic because we have to have the question be, do non-pharmaceutical interventions make a difference for some of these viral respiratory illnesses, or is it just the nature of the virus,” Kries said.

The CDC says cases of RSV remained “relatively low” from March 2020 to March 2021, as did other respiratory illnesses.

“It fell off before people started social distancing before we started masking heavily and so that lends it to more evidence that it is probably more viral interference than the actual intervention,” Kries said. “Numbers are falling with COVID, these other viruses are now able to compete, whereas before they were outcompeted or interfered with by coronavirus.”

The CDC says RSV infections “primarily spread via respiratory droplets when a person coughs or sneezes, and through direct contact with a contaminated surface.”

Symptoms can include cough, congestion, fever, and a runny nose.”

Dr. Kries says if you are a parent and have a preemie or a child immune-compromised to keep them away from anyone with a cough or a cold.

