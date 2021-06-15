Downtown park in Cave City gets remodel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The park in downtown Cave City is getting a fresh new look. What started as a small library box in the park has grown into an even bigger passion project. Lowe’s in Glasgow has made the Cave City downtown park their hometown hero project. They will have about 30 people over the next three days completely redo the park and bathrooms.

“They’re planting plants, putting up fences and putting down new playground equipment and everything. We’re gonna have a whole new park when we’re done with it,” said Leticia Cline, City Council Woman and Co-Owner of The Dive.

Organizers tell WBKO this project means so much to so many in the Cave City community.

“This project is personally near and dear to me as a Cave City resident born and raised, you know, completely committed to my community as a city councilperson. It’s amazing to see it grow, and it was beautiful to see the citizens of Cave City come together and raise the money for this project. And then to see kids out here in play is going to be something that’s going to last a lifetime,” said Cline.

The park was originally created to honor Roy Dicky Reynolds. Officials say that this is a way to honor Cave City’s past and support the future of the community.

