Advertisement

Downtown park in Cave City gets remodel

The park in downtown Cave City is getting a new fresh look.
The park in downtown Cave City is getting a new fresh look.(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The park in downtown Cave City is getting a fresh new look. What started as a small library box in the park has grown into an even bigger passion project. Lowe’s in Glasgow has made the Cave City downtown park their hometown hero project. They will have about 30 people over the next three days completely redo the park and bathrooms.

“They’re planting plants, putting up fences and putting down new playground equipment and everything. We’re gonna have a whole new park when we’re done with it,” said Leticia Cline, City Council Woman and Co-Owner of The Dive.

Organizers tell WBKO this project means so much to so many in the Cave City community.

“This project is personally near and dear to me as a Cave City resident born and raised, you know, completely committed to my community as a city councilperson. It’s amazing to see it grow, and it was beautiful to see the citizens of Cave City come together and raise the money for this project. And then to see kids out here in play is going to be something that’s going to last a lifetime,” said Cline.

The park was originally created to honor Roy Dicky Reynolds. Officials say that this is a way to honor Cave City’s past and support the future of the community.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Doodle for Google finalist, Milo Golding, is a national finalist.
Lexington’s Milo Golding wins national Doodle for Google competition
Bowling Green and Metcalfe County Schools say masks are no longer required as of June 11, 2021.
Bowling Green and Metcalfe County School Districts announce masks are no longer required
Horse cave KOA has a new way of camping that might help you relive a beloved part of your...
Horse Cave KOA building new treehouses
Cave City Fire
Car catches fire at City Hall in Cave City
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville

Latest News

The Logan County Sheriff's Department says a three-year-old was found unresponsive at the...
Child involved in near drowning in Logan County
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man in the photos.
Russellville Police search for man in connection with theft
The weather will be cooperative this week with all of the projects ongoing in south-central...
Comfy and sunny as we approach midweek!
Event put on by the Grayson County Health Department
Road to Summer Safety event with the Grayson County Health Department