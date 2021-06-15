Gorgeous Conditions Through Mid-week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was TERRIFIC! Abundant sunshine continued, although this time around, temperatures were a good bit cooler...topping out in the low to mid 80s as opposed to the low 90s. Great weather rolls on into Wednesday!

Comfortable air has taken over and will stick around for most of the work week with a ridge of high pressure keeping things dry! Continued sunshine is expected through Thursday with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, which will make the mornings feel noticeably chillier than the last several mornings. By the end of the work week, humidity will creep back in, but we expect a dry day for Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. However, Friday night into the weekend will have scattered showers and storms with high temperatures near normal in the mid 80s along with continued humidity. This pattern looks to continue into the following week with hit-or-miss shower and storm chances - not enough to warrant any cancellation of plans of going to the lake, but remember when thunder roars, head indoors!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85, Low 57, winds N-8

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86, Low 62, winds SE-5

FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, hotter and more humid. High 92, Low 70, winds SW-12

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 63

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 100 (1894)

Record Low: 48 (1927)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (+0.15″)

Yearly Precip: 27.37″ (+3.06″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 44 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.8 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4401 Mold Spore Count)

