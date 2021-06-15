June at the Louisville Zoo: Updated Capacities and Openings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Louisville Zoo is now operating at full capacity for all members and guests by following the new COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC and in alignment with Governor Beshear’s rescinded mandates.

General admission tickets may be purchased in advance online for the best value or at the Zoo’s admission windows on the day of the visit. Member reservations were discontinued on June 1 and members may attend the Zoo during regular hours by presenting their membership card and ID at the Zoo entry gate.

The Zoo is encouraging guests to follow the mask guidelines from the CDC and Governor Beshear in accordance with their personal health and vaccination status.

The Zoo walkway was reopened for free flow exploration of the Zoo also on June 1.

The Zoo has reopened all indoor facilities, including the HerpAquarium and Islands Pavilion, as well as its camel rides, ropes courses, playgrounds, and the Conservation Carousel.

The Zoo’s Splash Park will reopen Friday, June 18, 2021.

The Zoo hopes to announce more information about other attractions, such as the Boma Petting Zoo, Wallaroo Walkabout, and daily animal demonstrations in the next several weeks.

Louisville Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. (enjoy until 6 p.m.) through September 19.

