Kentucky launches online driver’s license renewal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky residents now have the option of getting their driver’s license renewed online. The service launched Monday with Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray saying it would lead to “greater efficiency, greater security and more choices” for drivers.

Officials say online renewal is available for those with standard-issue or Real ID licenses that will expire within six months or have been expired for less than a year. Renewals must also maintain the same card version and the same name and address as their current license.

Applications for a replacement license or one with a name or address change must still be made in person.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)