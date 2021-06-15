Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game

STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stanton police are investigating a fight that broke out at a little league championship game Monday evening, after a spectator ran onto the field.

Witnesses of the little league game say the fight caused the game to be called. They say kids were crying, there was no trophy and there was no medal ceremony.

“Give me a couple of units of to the city park, they are getting pretty wild at the T-ball field believe it or not. They’ve had a fistfight in the middle of the field, we have them separated now, but they might do it in the parking lot again so get out whoever in on the Stanton PD out here,” the 911 call said.

Witnesses say a video shows the coaches of the two teams getting into an argument about a call. Then, you see a spectator come out onto the field.

People at the game say he took his shirt off, cursing and punching at those around him.

Steve Randall, a coach of one of the teams competing in the championship, says the incident was “not a good overall representation of what we stand for. We’re there to set a good example for the kids but as humans we fall short sometimes.”

One parent spoke to us and asked to remain anonymous. She says one thing led to another, and before she knew it, she was watching a brawl.

“It was devastating for the kids I couldn’t believe that adults acting like that and I know my little girl was so excited. She had worked all season to get better and get the game balls and she was so excited, and it just got ripped away from them,” the parent said.

People with kids at the game say the coach of one team reached out to the coach of the other, hoping to find a time to get both teams back on the field and give out the trophy they deserve.

Anyone with information can message the Stanton Police Department on Facebook or call dispatch at 606-663-4116.

You can also contact Stanton Parks and Rec.

