R.E. Stevenson Elementary School in Russellville to host job fair
Updated: 3 hours ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Independent Schools is looking to hire for a few different positions at R.E. Stevenson Elementary School.
They will be hosting a job fair June 21-22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The school’s openings include an art teacher, librarian and P.E. teacher.
R.E. Stevenson Elementary School is located at 1000 North Main Street in Russellville.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.