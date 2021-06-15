R.E. Stevenson Elementary School in Russellville to host job fair

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Independent Schools is looking to hire for a few different positions at R.E. Stevenson Elementary School.

They will be hosting a job fair June 21-22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The school’s openings include an art teacher, librarian and P.E. teacher.

R.E. Stevenson Elementary School is located at 1000 North Main Street in Russellville.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.