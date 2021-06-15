Advertisement

Record rise in US wholesale prices over the past year

FILE – This image shows meat on shelves in a grocery store. Wholesale prices, driven by rising...
FILE – This image shows meat on shelves in a grocery store. Wholesale prices, driven by rising food costs, increased 0.8% in May.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices, driven by rising food costs, increased 0.8% in May and by an unprecedented amount over the past year as the U.S. economy emerges from pandemic lockdowns and pushes inflation higher.

The monthly gain in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressure before it reaches consumers, followed a 0.6% increase in April and a 1% jump in March, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

Food prices jumped a sizable 2.6% with the cost of beef and veal rising, though the cost of fresh fruits declined. Energy costs rose 2.2%, reversing a 2.4% drop in April.

Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are up 6.6%, the largest 12-month increase on records going back to 2010.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile categories such as food and energy, rose 0.7% in May, the same as April, while core inflation rose 5.3% over the past 12 months, the largest gain on records going back to 2014.

Nearly 60% of the wholesale price increase from May reflected a 1.5% jump in prices for goods. Prices for services rose by 0.6%.

Last week, the U.S. reported that consumer prices rose 0.6% in May with prices over the past year surging by 5%, the biggest 12-month gain in more than a decade.

Analysts said that the big jump in wholesale prices following the sizable gain in consumer prices underscores the current upward movement in inflation.

Shortages of raw materials and intermediate goods are driving a good portion of the rise in wholesale inflation, according to Michael Pearce, the senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Doodle for Google finalist, Milo Golding, is a national finalist.
Lexington’s Milo Golding wins national Doodle for Google competition
Bowling Green and Metcalfe County Schools say masks are no longer required as of June 11, 2021.
Bowling Green and Metcalfe County School Districts announce masks are no longer required
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
Cave City Fire
Car catches fire at City Hall in Cave City
The Logan County Sheriff's Department says a three-year-old was found unresponsive at the...
Child involved in near drowning in Logan County

Latest News

A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new...
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases
People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists tamp down race controversy, await election
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Military defends Jan. 6 response as House steps up probes
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
South Carolina inmates want deaths delayed during appeal
Logan County Drowning
Logan County Drowning