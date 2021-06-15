Advertisement

Road to Summer Safety event with the Grayson County Health Department

Event put on by the Grayson County Health Department
Event put on by the Grayson County Health Department(Grayson County Health Department)
GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Next month the Grayson County Health Department will host the Road to Summer Safety event.

On July 14 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. families will be able to make various stops for important safety information. Participants will receive a roadmap featuring locations in the Grayson County community that will have valuable summer safety information as well as giveaways and prizes. Registration begins at 3:30 at the Grayson County Health Department.

The health department is located at 124 East White Oak Street in Leitchfield.

For more information, call 270-259-3141 ext. 115.

