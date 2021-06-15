Road to Summer Safety event with the Grayson County Health Department

GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Next month the Grayson County Health Department will host the Road to Summer Safety event.

On July 14 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. families will be able to make various stops for important safety information. Participants will receive a roadmap featuring locations in the Grayson County community that will have valuable summer safety information as well as giveaways and prizes. Registration begins at 3:30 at the Grayson County Health Department.

The health department is located at 124 East White Oak Street in Leitchfield.

For more information, call 270-259-3141 ext. 115.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.