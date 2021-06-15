Stevenson Elementary to host job fair for teachers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Businesses across Kentucky are hiring workers in the aftermath of the pandemic - including teachers.

Stevenson Elementary in Russellville is hosting a job fair Monday, June 21 - Tuesday, June 22 from 9 - 1 pm.

New school principal Heather Carden says they are looking for teachers for grades 1-5.

”It is for individuals who want to become teachers. So, those who have their degree in Elementary Education and also those who may have a Bachelors degree in other areas who are looking to do what is called an Option 6 and become teachers and start taking their education courses as well, to go along with it,” Carden said.

Carden says they are looking for energetic people who are wanting to grow in their careers.

”We want to get some good candidates in here. I’m super excited, my enthusiasm is there and I want to get some great teachers in here who are going to be just as excited and ready to go. And we have positions in almost all grade levels. We are a first through fifth elementary school,” Carden said.

Carden says for people to come dressed professionally as they will be conducting on-site interviews.

”We are asking them to bring a portfolio, resume, anything that they want us to see that’s going to sell them to market themselves to us and they’re also going to be getting a tour of the school. The people that we are looking for are people who believe that all students can learn and that they can all grow and that they can achieve, you know, at all academic levels,” Carden said.

