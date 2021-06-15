Warren East moves to 2nd Round of Softball State Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren East Raiders defeated the Henderson County Colonels 5-0 Monday in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

Warren East scored first after a wild throw by Henderson County to first bringing a girl home for the Raiders.

The Raiders would score 4 runs in the 6th and go onto shutout the Colonels and move on to the 2nd round.

Emma Markham pitched 8 strikeouts which eclipsed her to over 350 strikeouts on the season.

Warren East will face Green County on Friday with first-pitch scheduled for 8pm eastern

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.