Barren County Schools food day, reminder to parents to set out bins

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County School District posted a reminder to their Facebook page that their Nutrition Services will be delivering food today, Wednesday June 16.

They ask families to place a container at the end of their driveways for food deliveries.

BC Nutrition Services will be delivering food tomorrow, Wednesday, June 16. This meal kit will include lunches and... Posted by Barren County Schools on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Barren County Schools says this meal kit will include lunches and breakfasts for students until the next final delivery in July.

They ask that you place a cooler or container out for food drop offs and pick up your food as soon as possible due to the warm weather.

If you want to opt out of the next delivery for meals in July, please visit the lunch menu link on the Barren County schools website.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.