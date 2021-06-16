Advertisement

BG Elite FC U-15 talks winning state title and preparing for regional

By Ana Medina
Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BG Elite FC is celebrating one of their biggest accomplishments so far this season. The BG Elite Boys soccer team U-15 won its first-ever state title in Bowling Green.

Now, the team is looking forward to the next step, regionals on June 25th. WBKO News talked with the boys after their practice on Monday about what it was like winning a championship.

Houng Ha says, “it was probably the best feeling I’ve had.” The state title is something they’ve been working hard towards for the last two seasons.

Carlos Hercules added, “so it was good, it was three years, we lost in the finals two times. It’s good to have a championship.

“It felt really good, we worked very hard all season and to come out with that trophy was amazing,” added Edgar Estrada.

Logan Palmquist also says, “it was really exciting, we finally got there finally got it done. It was about time and we all wanted it and we made it happen.” Now BG Elite you 15 is looking forward to the next step in the journey.

Hercules also added, “we want to win regional and nationals.”

Something his teammate Edgar Estrada agrees with, “we feel like we’re very confident. We think we can go to St. Louis and win that too.”

The boys were honored with a plaque from the city of Bowling Green for their accomplishment.

