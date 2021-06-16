Bowling Green’s Turner Buttry speaks on EKU commitment and the Purples reloading

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples basketball team had a dominant 2020-21 season. The year saw Coach D.G. Sherill and his team finish the season 24-3 including a perfect 8-0 in district games and 13-0 in regional matchups’. This includes winning the 14th District Championship for the seventh time in a row and winning the Region 4 title for the first time in 4 years.

One of the key cogs in the Bowling Green basketball machine over the last three years has been point guard Turner Buttry. Turner has been the starting point guard for the Purples since his freshman season. Now, heading into his senior year his role on the team is more important than ever.

Bowling Green lost seven seniors off of last years 4th Region Championship squad, and with Buttry the only returning starter he knows that they will be looked at as underdogs this season.

But Turner believes this young Purples team is full of talent and will surprise a lot of people.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.