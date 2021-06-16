Advertisement

Bowling Green’s Turner Buttry speaks on EKU commitment and the Purples reloading

By Jeff Lightsy
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples basketball team had a dominant 2020-21 season. The year saw Coach D.G. Sherill and his team finish the season 24-3 including a perfect 8-0 in district games and 13-0 in regional matchups’. This includes winning the 14th District Championship for the seventh time in a row and winning the Region 4 title for the first time in 4 years.

One of the key cogs in the Bowling Green basketball machine over the last three years has been point guard Turner Buttry. Turner has been the starting point guard for the Purples since his freshman season. Now, heading into his senior year his role on the team is more important than ever.

Bowling Green lost seven seniors off of last years 4th Region Championship squad, and with Buttry the only returning starter he knows that they will be looked at as underdogs this season.

But Turner believes this young Purples team is full of talent and will surprise a lot of people.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Logan County Sheriff's Department says a three-year-old was found unresponsive at the...
Child involved in near drowning in Logan County
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Kentucky residents now have the option of getting their driver’s license renewed online.
Kentucky launches online driver’s license renewal
A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks

Latest News

Sports Connection Segment 1
Sports Connection 6-13-21
Interview with Damathian Bloodworth
Interview with Damathian Bloodworth
Interview with Brad Bonds
Interview with Brad Bonds
Sports Connection A block 6/13/21
Sports Connection A block 6/13/21