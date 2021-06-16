Advertisement

Capitol Books is now open in downtown Bowling Green

By Kaley Skaggs
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Capitol Books in Bowling Green is now open.

The bookstore, located inside the historic Capitol building, opened its doors on June 2.

Capitol Books, run by Friends of the Library, is filled with a variety of donated books, everything from thrillers to romance novels, to cookbooks.

“We also have a lot of books about Kentucky and Kentucky authors, we try to highlight those,” said Lynn Kruger, President of Friends of the Library.

Friends of the Library say that being able to have books to read is important and that they hope this brings the magic of book reading to many.

“I don’t want to downplay anything else but having a physical book as you expressed earlier, the smell, the feel, it just transports you want to be,” said Kruger.

If you have books you would like to donate you can take those donations to any of the library locations in Warren County.

All the money made from book sales goes back to the children’s programs that the library hosts.

For more information on Capitol Books and all Warren County Library activities click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Logan County Sheriff's Department says a three-year-old was found unresponsive at the...
Child involved in near drowning in Logan County
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Kentucky residents now have the option of getting their driver’s license renewed online.
Kentucky launches online driver’s license renewal
A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks

Latest News

Nice fishing weather is expected for the remainder of the week, but the weekend could have some...
More sunshine for Wednesday, humidity returns by the weekend!
Holley
Holley National Hot Rod Reunion
Contractors created a replica of the old Louisville Water Company building sign inside the...
Louisville Water Company marks Juneteenth as holiday for employees
Kaley
Kaley Skaggs LIVE