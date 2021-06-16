Capitol Books is now open in downtown Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Capitol Books in Bowling Green is now open.

The bookstore, located inside the historic Capitol building, opened its doors on June 2.

Capitol Books, run by Friends of the Library, is filled with a variety of donated books, everything from thrillers to romance novels, to cookbooks.

“We also have a lot of books about Kentucky and Kentucky authors, we try to highlight those,” said Lynn Kruger, President of Friends of the Library.

Friends of the Library say that being able to have books to read is important and that they hope this brings the magic of book reading to many.

“I don’t want to downplay anything else but having a physical book as you expressed earlier, the smell, the feel, it just transports you want to be,” said Kruger.

If you have books you would like to donate you can take those donations to any of the library locations in Warren County.

All the money made from book sales goes back to the children’s programs that the library hosts.

For more information on Capitol Books and all Warren County Library activities click HERE.

