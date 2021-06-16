Advertisement

Cardinal Council hosts annual flower show displaying work of local gardeners

Flower Show takes place at Historic RailPark and Train Museum
Flower Show takes place at Historic RailPark and Train Museum(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All day Tuesday, members of four local gardening clubs had the chance to display their work at The L&N Depot.

“All of the clubs work hard all year long to grow horticulture and to plan for next year’s show,” Susan Throneberry, a co-chair of Cardinal Council of Garden Clubs, said. “This show has been going on annually for over 50 years now.”

The show was not able to take place last year because of COVID-19, but local gardeners were excited to be able to participate this year. Tuesday’s event displayed about 300 entries from several categories.

“We have horticulture, we had over 60 exhibits of horticulture. We have a design, this year, we had three petite classes, which went from size five inches, seven inches to 10 inches,” Throneberry explained. “We also have botanical art, and that included bouquets, press flowers, and we had decorated hats.”

Photography and educational exhibits were also featured at the show. The gardening clubs have always made an effort to help protect the environment.

“We always are concerned about our earth, and we worry about our ecology. We worry about not using chemicals, and in some instances, we have to, but we always tried to do what is safe and help with our environment, keep our members healthy,” Throneberry stated.

Our local gardening clubs are always looking for new members, even beginners. You can learn more by going to cardinalcouncilgc.org.

The Cardinal Council of Garden Clubs is made up of Bowling Green Garden Club, Two Creeks Garden Club, Warren East Garden Club and Glasgow Garden Club.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Doodle for Google finalist, Milo Golding, is a national finalist.
Lexington’s Milo Golding wins national Doodle for Google competition
The Logan County Sheriff's Department says a three-year-old was found unresponsive at the...
Child involved in near drowning in Logan County
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
Bowling Green and Metcalfe County Schools say masks are no longer required as of June 11, 2021.
Bowling Green and Metcalfe County School Districts announce masks are no longer required
Cave City Fire
Car catches fire at City Hall in Cave City

Latest News

One thing we learned over the past year is that that masks help reduce the transmission of all...
Colds are coming back after masks come off
Historic Railpark graffiti
Historic Railpark graffiti
Cardinal council Garden Club
Cardinal council Garden Club
2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Less than 400 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home