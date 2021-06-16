Cardinal Council hosts annual flower show displaying work of local gardeners

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All day Tuesday, members of four local gardening clubs had the chance to display their work at The L&N Depot.

“All of the clubs work hard all year long to grow horticulture and to plan for next year’s show,” Susan Throneberry, a co-chair of Cardinal Council of Garden Clubs, said. “This show has been going on annually for over 50 years now.”

The show was not able to take place last year because of COVID-19, but local gardeners were excited to be able to participate this year. Tuesday’s event displayed about 300 entries from several categories.

“We have horticulture, we had over 60 exhibits of horticulture. We have a design, this year, we had three petite classes, which went from size five inches, seven inches to 10 inches,” Throneberry explained. “We also have botanical art, and that included bouquets, press flowers, and we had decorated hats.”

Photography and educational exhibits were also featured at the show. The gardening clubs have always made an effort to help protect the environment.

“We always are concerned about our earth, and we worry about our ecology. We worry about not using chemicals, and in some instances, we have to, but we always tried to do what is safe and help with our environment, keep our members healthy,” Throneberry stated.

Our local gardening clubs are always looking for new members, even beginners. You can learn more by going to cardinalcouncilgc.org.

The Cardinal Council of Garden Clubs is made up of Bowling Green Garden Club, Two Creeks Garden Club, Warren East Garden Club and Glasgow Garden Club.

