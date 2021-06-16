Advertisement

Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Gray News) - It’s the perfect pair. A dog rescued and fitted for prosthetics is being adopted by a family who understands the challenges of having a leg amputated firsthand.

San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement Officers rescued two dogs in March from a home in Mira Mesa.

According to the humane society, their owners bandaged their back paws so tightly that it cut off blood flow, causing severe injuries.

Veterinarians at the San Diego Humane Society ultimately made the decision to amputate their feet.

Chloe, a 9-year-old Shih Tzu, had both her back feet partially amputated. She was fitted with orthopedic slippers and underwent physical therapy to relearn how to walk.

Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has decided to make the adoption official.

Hunter lost his leg in 2013 from a crash in Alpine. After a year of recovery, he returned to work with a prosthetic leg.

Roxy, a 13-year-old Chihuahua, had her left hind foot partially amputated while her right hind foot had a skin flap procedure and weeks of bandaging to be saved. She has a custom prosthetic device on her left leg.

“Fitting a dog with prosthetics is quite an involved process and this was a first for San Diego Humane Society,” said Veterinarian Susan Garity. “It included sedation to create a mold of the feet, getting the prosthetics to fit perfectly and monitoring for pressure sores. It takes time for the dogs to learn to use them, but our staff is so dedicated and I am so grateful we had our whole organization’s support in giving these sweet dogs a second chance at some normalcy.”

Roxy is in a foster home and has about another month in her recovery.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Logan County Sheriff's Department says a three-year-old was found unresponsive at the...
Child involved in near drowning in Logan County
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Kentucky residents now have the option of getting their driver’s license renewed online.
Kentucky launches online driver’s license renewal
A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at...
Southwest still struggling with flight delays, cancellations
Pastor Ed Litton said he wants to bring justice and healing to anyone victimized in the past.
Southern Baptists vote to probe leaders’ sex abuse response
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
The Trump administration sued last year to block the release of Bolton’s book, “The Room Where...
Lawyer: US drops lawsuit, grand jury probe over Bolton book
Commonwealth of Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: FEMA extends deadline for Federal Assistance for storm survivors in 31 counties, including Warren Co.