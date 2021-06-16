Advertisement

EMS directors in Kentucky struggling with staffing shortages

By Victor Puente
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just about every business you go to lately has “help wanted” signs up—it’s a trend across the country and in Kentucky.

Turns out, that worker shortage isn’t only affecting businesses.

Multiple fire chiefs and EMS directors say they have enough paramedics, but just barely.

“The big challenge is trying to find paramedics. To work. They’re short throughout the state, and throughout the nation if you read everywhere,” said Tim May with Garrard EMS.

That has led some departments to make changes to their schedules.

“We’ve had days where we’ve had to shut down apparatus or rearrange, either you’re riding an apparatus that’s a fire suppression apparatus, based on the nature of the call determines what you’re pulling out of the station in sometimes,” said Christopher Whiteley, the interim Winchester Fire chief.

Whitely said the training required to be certified can be used at local fire departments, but a lot of people are ending up in the private sector.

Money is also a concern for smaller departments.

“Because there’s a lot of times I could get better paying jobs elsewhere and maybe work less hours for that same amount of money,” May said.

But they say there is an upside to that demand, for those who do want to serve their community.

“Well there’s still a lot of people to get into it to help others. That’s what they feel their calling is,” ___ said.

“There’s lots of industries, whether it be the restaurant industry or you know the manufacturing industry, that are begging for people to come work. Take advantage of those opportunities because now those career paths that looked unattainable at one time or right there, they’re right there at the door all you have to do is go through it,” ___ said.

The one big exception in our area is Lexington. A spokesperson for their fire department says they are fully staffed when it comes to paramedics.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Logan County Sheriff's Department says a three-year-old was found unresponsive at the...
Child involved in near drowning in Logan County
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
Kentucky residents now have the option of getting their driver’s license renewed online.
Kentucky launches online driver’s license renewal
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit

Latest News

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Less than 150 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home
Minding My Math Business
Minding My Math Business summer camp at WKU focuses on math and mindfulness
Those who donate this week will receive a Preds and the American Red Cross foam puck with their...
American Red Cross and Nashville Predators team up during Preds Statewide Blood Drive
Tractor fire in Warren County
Large tractor fire in Warren County fills sky with smoke, flames
Tractor fire in Warren County