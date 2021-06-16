Advertisement

Gov. Beshear’s son receives COVID-19 vaccine day after 12th birthday

By Kelly Dean
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear’s son, Will, turned 12 on Tuesday and the following day received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Children 12 years old and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“Yesterday, Will celebrated his 12th birthday. Today, he got a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. I love my family more than anything. I believe in this vaccine and its effectiveness,” said Beshear in a tweet.

To find a location in Bowling Green that carries the Pfizer vaccine for children at least 12 years old, click here.

Moderna says they have filed with the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 to 17.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Logan County Sheriff's Department says a three-year-old was found unresponsive at the...
Child involved in near drowning in Logan County
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Kentucky residents now have the option of getting their driver’s license renewed online.
Kentucky launches online driver’s license renewal
A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks

Latest News

Commonwealth of Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: FEMA extends deadline for Federal Assistance for storm survivors in 31 counties, including Warren Co.
American Red Cross and Nashville Preds team up for Preds statewide drive
American Red Cross and Nashville Preds team up for Preds statewide drive
BG home furnishings
BG home furnishings
Grayson Co. Man arrested for strangulation and assault
Grayson Co. Man arrested for strangulation and assault
Gov. Beshears son gets covid vaccine
Gov. Beshears son gets COVID vaccine