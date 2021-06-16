Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 19-year-old prayed as he was kneed by officer in confrontation over vaping

By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, Md. (Gray News) - A Black 19-year-old says he prayed for protection as he was repeatedly kneed by a police officer on a Maryland beach town’s boardwalk during a videotaped confrontation that began over vaping.

Brian Anderson told WBAL-TV that he asked God to guide and protect him “so that this officer doesn’t make this my last day.” Video shows Anderson being kneed by one officer while others hold him.

Officers had approached Anderson and his friends because vaping is prohibited on Ocean City’s boardwalk. He and three others were arrested after police say they engaged in “disorderly conduct” and resisted arrest.

The confrontation is one of two captured on video that have prompted calls from officials for police to investigate and reevaluate their use of force in such situations.

The other confrontation happened June 6 when officers approached a Black teen about vaping. Video shows the teen with his hands up, but as one hand drops toward his backpack, an officer uses a Taser on him. He was then arrested.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said in a statement Monday that the town is investigating the incidents. He said the young men were not arrested for vaping but instead for not providing identification when requested by officers.

The Town of Ocean City is currently investigating two incidents that are circulating on social media. It is standard...

Posted by Mayor Rick Meehan on Monday, June 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Logan County Sheriff's Department says a three-year-old was found unresponsive at the...
Child involved in near drowning in Logan County
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Kentucky residents now have the option of getting their driver’s license renewed online.
Kentucky launches online driver’s license renewal
A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden shake hands before their summit in...
‘Two great powers’: Biden, Putin plunge into hours of talks
Kaley
Kaley Skaggs LIVE
Lights installed in downtown Glasgow.
New lights installed in downtown Glasgow
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden shake hands before their summit in...
Biden, Putin shake hands
Barren County Schools
Barren County Schools food day, reminder to parents to set out bins