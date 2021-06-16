Heat and Humidity to Return!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beautiful weather continued Wednesday, with plenty of sun, warm temperatures, and low humidity values. But the “summer stickies” will soon make a comeback!

High pressure continues to dominate the region and deliver comfortable conditions to south-central Kentucky along with dry and seasonable conditions! Wednesday will have high temperatures a degree or two warmer than Tuesday with highs in the low-to-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies and light northerly winds. Overnight lows will be in the mid-to-upper 50s with mostly clear skies. Thursday will also see temperatures slightly warmer as winds begin to shift more out of the south and east with continued sunshine. Afternoon highs for Friday junior (Thursday) will be in the mid 80s. By Friday morning, lows will be in the low 60s as clouds slowly begin to build into the region along with slightly more humid conditions. During the day Friday, highs will soar into the low 90s as the heat builds in with southwesterly winds, which may be breezy later in the day! With the sunshine in the forecast for most of the week, remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen along with other means of protection from the UV rays such as wearing sunglasses, a hat or wearing light-colored clothing.

Late Friday night into the weekend will have a system move in which will bring us hit-or-miss scattered showers and storms. Similar to last week, some places may not receive much moisture while other spots could see some shower and storm activity - the difference will be this go-around won’t be quite as moist as last week. The scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the weekend into next week. For Saturday, Juneteenth, high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s whereas Father’s Day (as well as the first day of summer!) will be slightly milder in the mid 80s. Sunday will be the longest day of the year with the summer solstice officially occurring at 10:31 p.m. C.D.T. Next week will officially be the first week of summer and indeed it will feel like summer as we’ll have humidity, mild temperatures and scattered shower and storm chances to follow - best keep the umbrella in the car or by the door to be safe! This pattern looks to continue into the latter half of the month with more moisture present in the region along with more seasonable temperatures.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 88, Low 65, winds S-5

FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, hotter and more humid. High 92, Low 70, winds SW-12

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Widely scat’d t/showers possible. High 90, Low 69, winds SW-9

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 65

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 102 (1918)

Record Low: 46 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (+0.15″)

Yearly Precip: 27.37″ (+3.06″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.7 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4385 Mold Spore Count)

