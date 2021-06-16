Historic RailPark and Train Museum third target of recent vandalisms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - About one week ago, workers at Bowling Green’s Historic RailPark and Train Museum discovered two small buildings and part of the historic train that sits outside of the museum was vandalized with graffiti.

“As soon as we realized that the vandalism had occurred here at the depot, we immediately called police had them come out to do a report,” Jamie Johnson, the executive director of the museum, said.

The vandals spray-painted part of a 70-year-old rail car. " It’s sad, because they didn’t just spray paint on a building that we could wash off, or that we could paint over, you know, they did it on a true artifact that really is a part of the history of this town, it’s history for a lot of people,” Johnson explained.

Back in late May several businesses, including the Bowling Green Ballpark were also spray painted with graffiti. Not too long after that, a few places along Arts Alley were also a target. Officials with the Bowling Green Police Department said there is no evidence that the crimes are linked, but they are not going to completely rule that out.

Now, staff and volunteers at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum are going to start the lengthy cleanup process, which isn’t easy as they are having to work on a delicate artifact.

“The rail car itself, there’s not a simple fix for us. A paint job on a railcar that has to be lifted up and craned and taken somewhere, you know, that’s really expensive, and it’s unfortunately, it’s just not an option for us,” Johnson stated.

The best they are going to do is to try to remove the paint from the railcar. “There will always be a scar, it’s just like a wound on your arm,” Johnson said.

Unfortunately there were no security cameras at the site where the vandalism took place. The Museum is now fundraising to try and put up more lights and other security measures.

You can learn more about the Historic RailPark and Train Museum or make a donation at historicrailpark.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.