Holley National Hot Rod Reunion June 17-19 at Beech Bend Raceway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green draws some of the biggest motorsports events in the country, and one of them kicks off June 17 at Beech Bend Raceway Park.

The Holley National Hot Rod Reunion returns for its 18th year in Vette City, hosted by the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum in Podoma, California.

Organizers Martin Betz and Greg Sharp said Bowling Green is a great host city for the event, and Beech Bend Raceway Park is a fitting venue. “The track is so historic, with the covered grandstands and everything around it. It was the ideal location, centralized for people in this part of the country. We came here for the first time in ‘03 and we’ve been here ever since,” said Sharp. Betz and Sharp said they appreciate the southern charm and hospitality. “We’re very happy about how much you guys just love us and are friendly, it’s just an amazing place, Bowling Green is amazing,” said Betz.

The event features three days of quarter-mile drag racing, a Show ‘N Shine car show with 1,500 hot rods, and vendors. “Nostalgia is the big word here, and people just love it,” said Betz.

Admission is cash only as credit cards cannot be accepted at the track.

Learn more about the Holley National Hot Rod Reunion here.

