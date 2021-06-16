Humane Society rescues dog after being found stabbed alongside puppies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Warren-County Humane Society is raising money after they rescued and saved a dog that was reportedly stabbed multiple times.

According to a post from the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, the dog was taking care of her puppies after she had been stabbed.

The dog, Pheonix, was rushed to the vet after one of the stab wounds was dangerously close to her lung.

The humane society says Pheonix was patched up and is now recovering with her babies.

The Humane Society is asking the public for donations that could be made to help with her care. Click the link below to donate to the cause.

*WARNING: The photos within the comments of the social post below contain graphic content.*

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS (in comments) Last night, we got an emergency call about a dog who had been stabbed (yes,... Posted by Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.