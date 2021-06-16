Leitchfield man arrested after deputies say he beat a female acquaintance

GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, June 11, Grayson County Deputies responded to a home in the St. Paul community on a domestic assault report.

The victim said Samuel L. Clark, 42, of Leitchfield, hit them in the face, ripped her shirt, and held her on the ground as he choked her when she refused to get into the vehicle with him.

The victim was able to fight back as she struggled to break free.

Deputies say the victim ran as Clark chased her to a neighbors house where he struck her in the face multiple times.

Clark left before deputies arrived, but was found a few minutes later in Caneyville.

Clark was arrested and charged with Strangulation 1st Degree, Assault 4th Degree, Failure to Appear out of Jefferson County and taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.

