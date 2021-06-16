Louisville Water Company marks Juneteenth as holiday for employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville’s water company is adding a new holiday for its workers: Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery.

The Louisville Water Co. says the “civil unrest” in the community prompted discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion.

The utility serves about a million customers in the city and surrounding counties.

The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier.

Louisville Water employees will be given Friday off this year, since the holiday falls on Saturday.

