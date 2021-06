HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo in Horse Cave has added a cute new fox to its furry family.

The exotic marble fox kit can be now officially be seen at the zoo.

Kentucky Down Under is home to many unique and everyday animals. They are open Monday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

