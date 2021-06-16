Megan’s Mobile Grocery is helping those with food insecurity in SOKY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “There are some times that I don’t feel like I want to go out into the public and in a busy grocery store,” said 90-year-old June Cossell.

June is one of the millions of people in the Appalachia and the Delta region who are food insecure. According to the USDA, 2.7 million in the region have limited access to healthy foods.

Some regions, also known as food deserts, are regions that lack access to grocery stores. Megan’s mobile grocery, a grocery store on wheels has become a service many south-central Kentuckians like June now rely on.

“It’s nice to have the grocery store come to you. And yeah, it’s a good variety of things that you could pick up and be able to, and the price is reasonable too,” said June.

“Actually I feel blessed doing it..” said Danny Carothers, who drives the mobile grocery bus.

Customers provide Danny with a list and he hand delivers the items to their door--to some, this service is more than a blessing.

“I get my groceries from him, biggest part and I don’t leave my house,” said George Hesson. “Everybody knows in today’s world, the prices are going up. And even if somebody gives you a ride, Uber, the cab, personal friend, however you decide to take their transportation, it gets very expensive. Between like 10 to $15 worth of items. It’s gonna cost you 35 or $40 return you get back due to having to pay for your transportation”

Meghan’s mobile grocery currently accepts cash, credit cards, and EBT.

Below is a list of the stops the mobile grocery makes Monday-Friday.

