Nashville Predators and American Red Cross team up for Preds Blood Drive

By Ana Medina
Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Wednesday June 16, and Friday June 18 you can help save a life by donating blood.

The Nashville Predators and the American Red Cross are teaming up for a Preds Statewide Drive.

The American Red Cross will be at the Holiday Inn Sloan Convention Center for the event.

The donors will receive a Preds and American Red Cross foam puck with their donation.

The American Red Cross is encouraging the community to make an appointment to donate.

Jennifer Capps, the Executive Director, South Central Kentucky Chapter said “right now we need O, just because it’s more universal and there is such a shortage, but we are, you know, we’ll take anybody’s blood, obviously. But if you are O, positive or negative, we’re encouraging you to make an appointment. The appointments are filling up quickly. So you may be, you know, looking at several weeks out, we are doing through the end of the month, a $5 amazon gift card. So that’s something else to think about.”

The blood drive will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 .pm.

To schedule an appointment click here.

